Coast Guard Intercepts Iranian Boat off Kerala’s Koyilandy, Six Indian Fishermen Held

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard intercepted an Iranian fishing boat off the coast of Koyilandy of Kerala on Sunday, taking six fishermen into custody. The fishermen, originally from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, had reportedly been in Iran custody for around one and a half years for fishing, said the coastal police.

“The boat went out of fuel when it reached Koyilandy. All those who were taken into custody were fishermen who had gone to Iran from Kanyakumari for fishing around one and half years ago,” a police officer said.

On the preliminary assumption, they were escaping from Iran to their native place due to dangerous working conditions.

The boat ran out of fuel upon reaching Koyilandy. According to the fishermen’s statements, they were not receiving any salary and were subjected to ill-treatment, including physical assault, in Iran. This led them to escape in the same boat they had been using for fishing.

The boat is now under the custody of the Coast Guard, and all six fishermen have been taken to Kochi for further investigation.