Mercury Soars Above 40°C At 26 Towns In Odisha; Titlagarh Boils At 45°C

Bhubaneswar: The heatwave conditions that started in the state on April 15 reached 21 days on Sunday. Today, the maximum day temperature was recorded above 40°C at 26 towns in Odisha.

While 12 places recorded a max temp of 43°Cand above, Titlagarh became the hottest city in the state with 45°C, the IMD said.

After Titlagarh, the mercury hovered at 44.6 °C in Boudh followed by Nuapada 44.4°C, Balangir 44.3°C, Bhawanipatna and Jharsuguda 44°C, Baripada 43.8°C, Sonepur 43.5°C, Sambalpur 43.4°C, Nayagarh, Sundargarh & Keonjhar 43°C, Angul 42.9°C, Phulbani & Rourkela 42.6°C, Talcher 42.4°C, Hirakud 42.1°C, Malkangiri 42°C, Bargarh 41.6°C, Dhenkanal & Jajpur 41.5°C, Khurda 41°C, Bhadrak 40.8°C, Chandbali 40.4°C, Chhatrapur 40.2°C, Kendrapara 40°C, Bhubaneswar 39.9°C, Nabarangpur 39.8°C, Deogarh 39.5°C, Baleswar 39.2°C, Parlakhemundi 39.1°C, Cuttack 38.5°C, Daringbadi 38°C, Koraput 37.8°C, Jagatsinghpur 37°C, Puri 34.2°C, Paradip 33.5°Cand Gopalpur 33°C.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umashankar Das informed that heatwave prevailed over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bolangir, Boudh, Nuapada, Nayagarh & Ganjam today.

IMD; regional meteorological centre Director Manorama Mohanty said, there is no significant change in the weather of the state for the next 24 hours. The districts of Boudh, Nuapada, Nayagarh, Angul, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar will experience heatwave. On the 6th, that is, from Monday, the temperature will drop significantly from 4 to 6°C in the state with thundershowers at many places.

In view of this possible situation, fishermen have been completely prohibited from fishing in the sea from the 6th to the 8th.