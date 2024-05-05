Puri District Congress Office Vandalised, Sadar Candidate Uma Ballav Rath Attacked

Puri: After Congress changed its candidate in the Puri Sadar assembly seat, there has been a huge uproar amongst party workers who resorted to vandalism in the party’s district office on Sunday.

The Congress has named Uma Ballav Rath as its candidate for the Puri Sadar assembly seat instead of Sujit Mohapatra, a strong aspirant for the segment.

Alleging that some top leaders of the Congress have cut off the ticket of youth leader Sujit Mohapatra, disgruntled Congress workers broke into the district Congress building and resorted to vandalism.

“Some top leaders of the Congress have cut off the ticket of the young leader Sujit Mohapatra. This has left the young Congress workers completely devastated. There was widespread enthusiasm among the Congress workers in Puri for the candidacy of Sujit Mohapatra. However, some selfish leaders cut Sujit’s candidature and gave ticket to Uma Ballav Rath who has no relation with party workers,” the agitating Congress workers alleged.

On Sunday evening, Uma Ballav Rath was electioneering near the bus stand when some unidentified youths attacked him.

As per reports, Umaballav Rath will submit nomination papers on Monday which he was discussing with his supporters near the bus stand. Suddenly 8 to 9 miscreants attacked Rath. As a result of which he suffered a head injury and fingers on his left hand. His associate Bira Kishore Mohanty was also injured.

The police reached the spot and admitted Uma Ballav Rath to the district headquarters hospital. Puri SP Pinak Mishra and City DSP Prashant Kumar Sahu later reached the spot and started investigating the incident.