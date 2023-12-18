I-T raid on Dhenkanal alcohol maker ends after 3 days

Bhubaneswar: The Income Tax raid at Shakti Maltare and Lemonades Private Limited, an alcohol maker at Rainrusinghpur under Dhenkanal’s Tumusingha police limits concluded on Monday.

I-T sleuths came out of the plant after a marathon raid that lasted for three days. And if reports are to be believed, they have found many important documents from the liquor maker.

The plant’s Managing Director, Bikram Sahu was also questioned many times during the raid. However, the Income Tax department has not made any statements regarding the findings from Shakti Maltare.

It was suspected that Shakti Maltare had connections with Boudh Distillery which was recently raided by the I-T department. However, the MD of Shakti Maltare, Bikram Sahu had denied the reports.