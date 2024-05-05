Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Faces Provisional Suspension by NADA

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Sunday for his failure to provide a urine sample during the trials held in Sonipat on 10 March.

This development casts a shadow over Punia’s participation in any forthcoming competitions or trials until the suspension is lifted.

In response to NADA’s decision, Punia took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his stance. He stated, “I want to clarify the news about me being asked to take a dope test!!! I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials, I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit they brought to take my sample and then take my dope test. My lawyer Vidush Singhania will reply to this letter in time.”

मेरे बारे में जो डोप टेस्ट के लिए ख़बर आ रही है उसके लिये मैं स्पष्ट करना चाहता हूँ !!! मैंने कभी भी नाडा अधिकारियों को sample देने से इनकार नहीं किया, मैंने उनसे अनुरोध किया कि वे मुझे जवाब दें कि उन्होंने पहले मेरा sample लेने के लिए जो एक्सपायरी किट लाई थी, उस पर उन्होंने क्या… pic.twitter.com/aU676ADyy3 — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) May 5, 2024

Meanwhile, the dope-collecting officer’s report states that Punia, surrounded by his supporters, repeatedly refused to provide a sample and left the venue. He was warned that his refusal would result in a violation of anti-doping regulations.

Punia has been given until 7 May to submit a written explanation for his refusal to provide the required documentation and urine sample. The letter from NADA informed him that if he accepted the consequences, the matter would be resolved without further disciplinary action, subject to the right of appeal. However, if he disagreed with the consequences, the case would be referred to the anti-doping disciplinary panel for adjudication.

The suspension comes at a critical time, in the year of the Paris Olympics, adding to the gravity of the situation.