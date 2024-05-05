Chhattisgarh: 35 Naxals Surrender to Return Mainstream Society

Dantewada: As many as 35 Maoists, including three individuals with rewards on their heads, have surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday. The huge surrender happened under the “Lon Varatu” (Return Home) campaign before DIG Police of Dantewada range Kamalochan Kashyap and senior officers of CRPF and Police.

Frustrated with the hollow ideology, discriminatory behaviour, neglect and torture of Naxalites, 35 Naxalites surrendered and have renounced violence and expressed their belief in democracy and the Constitution, confirmed the Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai. These individuals were previously active in the Bhairamgarh, Malanger, and Katekalyan Area.

SP Rai added that among the surrendered, on three Naxalites head, a reward of Rs 1 lakh each has been declared. The surrendered Naxalites will be provided with incentive amount of Rs 25 thousand each under the rehabilitation scheme of Chhattisgarh government along with all types of benefits other benefits under the rehabilitation scheme.

Under the Naxal eradication campaign and the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, from last few months, the district police force and CRPF have been continuously in contact with them to bring back the stray Naxalites into the mainstream of society. Besides, the Naxal rehabilitation policy of the administration is being widely publicized from village to village.

With the recent surrender, under the ‘Lon Varatu’ campaign, a total number of 796 Maoists including 180 with bounties on their heads have returned to the mainstream of society, establishing peace and stability in the region.