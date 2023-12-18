PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Swarved Mahamandir, a magnificent seven-floor temple located in Varanasi’s Umaraha area. Following the inauguration, he along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time for meditation.

Prime Minister Modi participated in the centenary celebration of Vihangam Yoga during his visit to the temple. This marked his second visit, the first being in December 2021. The annual congregation of Vihangam Yog commemorates the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Vihangam Yog Sansthan by Sadguru Sadafal Deoji Maharaj, a 19th-century spiritual leader, mystic poet, and seer. The Mahamandir houses the idol of the revered seer.

The temple boasts a stunning design with 125-petal lotus domes and an impressive 20,000-seating capacity, making it one of the largest meditation centers in the world.

Situated in the Umaraha area, approximately 12 km from the Varanasi city centre, the Swarved Mahamandir covers an expansive area of 3,00,000 square feet.

The foundation of the Mahamandir was laid in 2004 by Sadguru Acharya Swantantra Dev and Sant Pravar Vigyan Dev.

The construction involved the collaborative efforts of 600 workers and 15 engineers.

The temple features teakwood ceilings and doors with intricate carvings, along with 101 fountains.

Verses of the Swarveda have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir — a seven-floor superstructure.

Pink sandstone decorates the walls, and a beautiful garden with medicinal herbs adds to the grandeur.