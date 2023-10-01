ECoR Carries Out Intensive Cleanliness Drive To Mark Swachhata Pakhwada

Bhubaneswar: In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a Nationwide Cleanliness Drive on 1st October 2023, whole the Nation enthusiastically participated in the ‘Shramdaan for Cleanliness’ program as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign to mark Swachhata Pakhwada. Hon’ble PM last September 2023 also announced to conduct Mega Cleanliness Drive to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti with the slogan ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ Campaign by people from all walks of life to give tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Nation.

To mark the occasion, Indian Railways also conducted a Mega Campaign all over its network where Railwaymen, their family members, Passengers, and Rail Users participated.

In view of the above, East Coast Railway also conducted a massive cleanliness drive all over its jurisdiction by involving its three Railway Divisions i.e. Waltair, Khurda Road and Sambalpur including its production Units and other Railway establishments.

ECoR General Manager Manoj Sharma led the team at Bhubaneswar Railway Station where a number of Railway Employees participated in the Cleanliness drive. A Nukkad Natak was also performed to aware the passengers about the cleanliness by the East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation.

Additional General Manager Sharad Kumar Srivastava also led the team at Cuttack Railway Station. Divisional Railway Managers and Additional Divisional Railway Managers also led the team at their respective Divisions.

Apart from the above, a 14-minute Miracle Cleanliness Drive was also launched to clean all Vande Bharat Express trains at various nominated Stations. Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was also nominated in this programme and got for the next journey in just 13 minutes. Divisional Railway Manager Khurda Road led the team at Puri Railway Station to mark the 14-Minute Miracle Cleanliness Drive.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on 2nd October 2014 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi also known as Mahatma, Bapu or Father of the Nation.

In 2021, PM Modi introduced the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 on October 1 in the year 2021 with the objective of making all Indian cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ‘Water Secure.’ It serves as a forerunner to the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada – Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2023 campaign.