Mega cleanliness drive held at Khandagiri Heritage site
Bhubaneswar: On the eve of the 154th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 2nd October 2023, a mega cleanliness drive was undertaken in the Khandagiri Heritage site by Geological Survey of India, State Unit Odisha in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India, Bhubaneswar circle on 1st October 2023 from 10 AM to 11 AM.
His Excellency Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Hon’ble M.P., Bhubaneswar and Shri Vijay Amruta Kulange, IAS & Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation graced the occasion.
In addition to the officials from GSI, ASI, BMC and CGWB, volunteers from social organisers like Khandagiri vihar Unyana Samiti, Senior Citizen Association, Khandagiri, Youth for Seva-Bhubaneswar, Jaydev Walkers Club participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) event overwhelmingly.
NCC cadets and Bharat Scout & Guides members from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan also participated enthusiastically in the cleanliness drive. contributed shramdaan activities in this noble initiative.
More than 600 volunteers participated in this mega event under the theme of Ek Tareekh – Ek Ghantaa – Ek Saath’. The initiative has been appreciated by all quarters including tourists, who visited the monument during this activity.
