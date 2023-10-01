Mega cleanliness drive held at Khandagiri Heritage site

In addition to the officials from GSI, ASI, BMC and CGWB, volunteers from social organisers like Khandagiri vihar Unyana Samiti, Senior Citizen Association, Khandagiri, Youth for Seva-Bhubaneswar, Jaydev Walkers Club participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) event overwhelmingly.

NCC cadets and Bharat Scout & Guides members from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan also participated enthusiastically in the cleanliness drive. contributed shramdaan activities in this noble initiative.

More than 600 volunteers participated in this mega event under the theme of Ek Tareekh – Ek Ghantaa – Ek Saath’. The initiative has been appreciated by all quarters including tourists, who visited the monument during this activity.