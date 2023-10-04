ECoR Cancels, Short-Terminates, Diverts 23 Trains Passing Through Balasore

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Wednesday cancelled, short-terminated and diverted a total of 23 trains passing through Balasore after a large chunk of soil got washed away from under a railway track in the district.

According to ECoR, due to incessant rain resulting in a Bank Slip between Balasore and Haldipada railway stations and in view of related maintenance work for early restoration, the train services have been regulated as follows-

Cancellation of Trains:

08032/08031 Bhadrak-Balasore-Bhadrak MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023. 08064 Bhadrak-Kharagpur MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023. 08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak Special will remain cancelled on 05.10.2023. 18037 Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023. 18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express will remain cancelled on 05.10.2023. 18043 Howrah-Bhadrak Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023. 18044 Bhadrak-Howrah Express will remain cancelled on 05.10.2023. 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023. 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled on 05.10.2023. 18409 Shalimar-Puri Sri Jagannath Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023. 18410 Puri-Shalimar Sri Jagannath Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023. 12841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Coromandal Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023. 22831 Howrah-Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023. 22835 Shalimar-Puri Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023. 18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023. 12892 Puri-Bangriposi Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023. 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023. 12837 Howrah-Puri Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.

Short Termination and Origination of Trains:

18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express, journey commencing on 04.10.2023 will be short-terminated at Balasore. 08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak MEMU Special, journey commencing on 04.10.2023 will be short-terminated at Rupsa. 08416 Puri-Jaleswar MEMU Special, journey commencing on 04.10.2023 will be short-terminated at Bhadrak. 08415 Jaleswar-Puri MEMU Special, journey commencing on 04.10.2023 will be short originated from Bhadrak.

Diversion of Train: