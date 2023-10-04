ECoR Cancels, Short-Terminates, Diverts 23 Trains Passing Through Balasore

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Wednesday cancelled, short-terminated and diverted a total of 23 trains passing through Balasore after a large chunk of soil got washed away from under a railway track in the district.
According to ECoR, due to incessant rain resulting in a Bank Slip between Balasore and Haldipada railway stations and in view of related maintenance work for early restoration, the train services have been regulated as follows-
Cancellation of Trains:
- 08032/08031 Bhadrak-Balasore-Bhadrak MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
- 08064 Bhadrak-Kharagpur MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
- 08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak Special will remain cancelled on 05.10.2023.
- 18037 Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
- 18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express will remain cancelled on 05.10.2023.
- 18043 Howrah-Bhadrak Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
- 18044 Bhadrak-Howrah Express will remain cancelled on 05.10.2023.
- 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
- 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled on 05.10.2023.
- 18409 Shalimar-Puri Sri Jagannath Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
- 18410 Puri-Shalimar Sri Jagannath Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
- 12841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Coromandal Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
- 22831 Howrah-Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
- 22835 Shalimar-Puri Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
- 18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
- 12892 Puri-Bangriposi Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
- 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
- 12837 Howrah-Puri Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023.
Short Termination and Origination of Trains:
- 18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express, journey commencing on 04.10.2023 will be short-terminated at Balasore.
- 08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak MEMU Special, journey commencing on 04.10.2023 will be short-terminated at Rupsa.
- 08416 Puri-Jaleswar MEMU Special, journey commencing on 04.10.2023 will be short-terminated at Bhadrak.
- 08415 Jaleswar-Puri MEMU Special, journey commencing on 04.10.2023 will be short originated from Bhadrak.
Diversion of Train:
- 18477 Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express, journey commencing on 04.10.2023 will run on a diverted route via Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Road-Ib Stations.
