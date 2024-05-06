Coal-Laden Truck Catches Fire In Jharsuguda, Driver Escapes

Jharsuguda: A coal-laden truck caught fire on NH 49, at Panchagaon-Palasada road under Rengali police station in Jharsuguda district on Sunday night.

As per reports, the coal-laden truck bearing registration no. 23D 7675 caught fire while it was on its way to Rayagada. Locals spotted the fire and tried to put out it, but failed. They called the fire service personnel. After getting the information, the fire brigades rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

Luckily, the driver jumped from the vehicle and saved his life. The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. but it is suspected that an electric short circuit might have caused the fire.