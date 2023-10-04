Odisha To Get 5 New Multi-Specialty, Super-Specialty Hospitals Soon

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will soon get 5 new Multi-Specialty and Super-Specialty Hospitals. This is the first-of-its-kind initiative by any state to develop healthcare facilities in PPP mode.

The State Health & Family Welfare Department today signed agreements with private partners, for the establishment of 100 to 200 bedded affordable multi-specialty hospital projects at Angul, Barbil, Bhadrak & Jharsuguda, and a cancer care super specialty hospital through PPP mode. Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik joined the programme on virtual mode.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that infrastructure development for quality healthcare and services has been a priority of my Government.

He further said that the state is committed to fulfill the healthcare needs of the people of Odisha in an equitable, efficient, transparent and time-bound manner. Our motto is ‘Every Life is Precious’. He called upon all to work together for fulfilling our commitment for a Sustha Odisha, Sukhi Odisha.

Saying that Odisha is witnessing a transformative journey in the healthcare sector, he described that the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has been a morale booster for nearly one crore families as the scheme is taking care of their health-related issues. Private healthcare operators have a major role in fulfilling this mandate. Therefore, we are encouraging private investments in health sector to set up institutions at district levels, he added.

Expressing happiness over the signing of agreements with private healthcare operators, he said that this will go a long way in providing quality healthcare to people of these areas.

He wished all success for the partners from the Private Sector who joined hands with us to implement the first-of-its-kind PPP in the Healthcare Sector in Odisha. The State will ensure timely support and facilitation from all quarters for early commissioning of these facilities, he added.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari said that under the vision and direction of the Chief Minister, the state is going through a transformation in the health sector. The government is committed to accessible, affordable and inclusive healthcare across the state, he added.

As per the MoUs, a consortium of Utkal Healthcare Pvt Ltd. & Silicon Institute of Technology will develop 200-bed multi-specialty projects at Angul & Barbil, whereas the 100-bed projects at Bhadrak & Jharsuguda will be implemented by a consortium of Cygnus Medicare Pvt Ltd & Printlink Computer & Communication Pvt Ltd.

A 120-bedded cancer care super-specialty hospital would be implemented by Vizag Hospitals & Cancer Research Centre Pvt Ltd in Jharsuguda.

The Government would provide land, capital assistance for construction & required infrastructure connectivity. The PPP partner will construct the hospitals, deploy manpower and provide healthcare service for 30 years thereon.

For Cancer care hospital, the Government would provide land, construct the hospital & provide equipment, while the private partner will deploy adequate manpower, and operate, maintain and manage the Cancer Care Hospital for a period of 15 years.

These facilities would be first-of-its-kind NABH hospitals to offer 24 x 7 Trauma care, OPD, IPD services, multi-specialty and super-specialty healthcare services.

All patients covered under State Government social insurance/assurance schemes shall avail cashless services at these facilities at BSKY rates whereas the tariff for the market patients would be pre-determined.

These hospitals would cater to the more than 6 million population of the State & would substantially reduce travel time and out-of-pocket expenses of patients who were travelling to hospitals at Bhubaneswar or Cuttack & nearby States for treatment.

These five projects shall be developed with an investment of close to Rs 500 Crore and generate employment of more than 3,500 medical, Para-medical, nursing & administrative professionals.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian was present. Among others, Chief Secretary PK Jena, Principal Secretary Finance Vishal Dev and senior health department officials were present.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit delivered the welcome address and the Special Secretary proposed the vote of thanks.