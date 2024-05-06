Rain likely to lash Odisha for 4 days

Bhubaneswar: Nor’wester rains likely to lash parts of Odisha in the next four days, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar. People in several Odisha districts, who were battered by the heat wave, experienced slightly cool weather today.

Nor’wester rain accompanied by gusty surface wind and thunderstorm is likely to lash parts of Odisha till May 9. The extent of rain will increase from tomorrow i.e. May 7 and there will be heavy rainfall for two days on May 7 and May 8, the weather office forecasted.

The weather department has issued yellow warning for heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm, lightning and heavy wind in at least six districts.

As per the reports, rainfall is likely today in parts of Bhadrak, Baleshwar, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal district. The wind speed is likely to be 40 to 50 kmph in the western coastal areas.

Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea till May 8. Meanwhile, throwing normal life out of gear, the temperature has been hovering above 40 degree in the State.