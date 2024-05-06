Double engine in Odisha, BJP’s CM will take oath on June 10 in Bhubaneswar: PM Modi in Berhampur 

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the state to a grand welcome on Sunday and addressed the first public meeting in Berhampur today.

The Vijay Sankalp Samavesh in Berhampur, Modi started his address by speaking in Odia. “I was in Ayodhya yesterday and had darshan of Ram Lalla and today I am on the land of Mahaprabhu Lord Jagannath. Our Ram Lalla is now staying in the grand Ram Temple and it was people’s vote that made it happen and it is the power of the people,” said PM Modi.

According to PM Modi, two yagyas are being held simultaneously in Odisha. The one is being held for making a strong government at the centre and the second for a strong BJP-led government in Odisha.

In Odisha, there will be a double-engine government for the first time. The state unit of BJP has come up with a visionary sankalp patra (manifesto) aiming for jobs for youths, health of elderly, preserving culture, tourism, paddy farmers and other sections of the society, said the PM.

According to PM Modi, the BJP does what it says. Hence, after coming to power in Odisha, the party will implement the announcements made in the manifesto and it is ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, he said.

PM Narendra Modi said that June 4 is BJD’s expiry date. “Today is May 6 and after results on June 4, the BJP’s CM candidate will be finalised on June 6 and on June 10, the BJP’s CM will take oath and I have come to give an invitation to you all to attend the sworn-in ceremony,” said Modi.

Congress is nowhere and people have faith in BJP. BJP is the only ray of hope for the people as Congress ruled for 50 years and then BJD government for 25 years, said Modi.

Though Odisha has water, fertile land, natural resources in abundance and vast coastline, there has been not much development. “I fail to understand what happened to a rich Odisha as its people are poor here. It is only due to the sins made by Congress and BJD leaders. Here, small leaders of BJD are owners of big bungalows. Why do labourers from this district of CM migrate to other parts? Why is there a dearth of doctors in hospitals? Why are students forced to quit education? In Hinjili, there are no adequate cold storage and water facilities,” Modi said.