Asian Games 4x400m Relay: India Men’s Team Wins Gold, Women’s Team Secures Silver

India’s men’s team won gold while the women’s team bagged silver in the 4x400m relay at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China on Wednesday.

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team lived up to the billing by clinching gold at the Asian Games 2023 with a tremendous run of 3:01.58. India led the race from the very start as Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Ajmal Muhammed and Rajesh Ramesh beat their competition comfortably to take India’s medal tally to a record 81.

India’s women’s 4x400m won the silver medal in the final, trailing Bahrain and bringing Medal no. 78 for India. Grit, determination, teamwork and remarkable performance by Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan have brought this joy to the nation.

At the Hangzhou Asian Games in China, with a total of 81 medals, including 18 gold, 31 silver, and 32 bronze, India is currently in fourth place in the overall medal tally.

This is India’s best-ever performance at the Asian Games. Indian athletes are having a stellar day at the Asian Games on day 11.