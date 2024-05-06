IMD issues Orange Warning for thunderstorm, lightning for these places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange warning’ for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed for few Odisha districts..

As per prediction, “Light to moderate Thunderstorm with Lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50kmph and Light to Moderate rain very likely to affect some parts of districts of GAJAPATI,RAYAGADA,KANDHAMAL, KHORDHA (INCLUDING BHUBANESWAR CITY) CUTTACK (INCLUDING CUTTACK CITY), KENDRAPADA AND JAGATSINGHPUR within next three hours.”