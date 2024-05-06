BJD Supremo terms BJP’s Claim of Forming Govt in Odisha as ‘Daydream’

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Odisha and Biju Janta Dal (BJD) supremo, Naveen Patnaik held marathon campaigns in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district and Khariar of Nuapada district today.

After PM Modi announced that the BJP will form govt in Odisha, BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik has termed the claim as a daydream of the saffron party after many years.

The Naveen fortress withstood the Modi wave and Amit Shah’s election management for the second time running – 2014 and 2019.

In a video, VK Pandian is seen asking the Chief Minister about his view on BJP’s claim of coming to power in Odisha.

“After so many years, the BJP is daydreaming,” said the BJD president.

In another video, Pandian also declared the exact time frame in which Naveen will take oath as the CM again.

A day before yesterday, CM Naveen Patnaik held campaigns at Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Paralakhemundi. The campaign was also joined by star campaigner Karthik Pandian.

The party supremo and star campaigner began the campaign at Koraput. After this, they visited Nabarangpur. After completing the campaign at Nabarangpur, the BJP supremo visited Rayagada. Likewise, CM Naveen Patnaik and Karthik Pandian continued their campaign at Paralakhemundi.

It is worth mentioning here that the state is gearing up for the upcoming election which will be commences in four phases and is set to begin on May 13. For the elections, all the parties are doing their best to appeal to people to vote for them.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has urged people to vote for ‘double conch’ in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

The term was coined to take on the BJP’s call for forming a ‘double engine’ government at the Centre and the state. In a video released by the BJD, Patnaik is seen holding two conch symbols, the party’s logo, on both hands, appealing to people to vote for ‘double conch’ while exercising their franchise. “This time, vote for double conch, one for MLA and one for MP,” Patnaik said.