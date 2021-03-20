Dumper Truck Hits Motorcycle On NH-53; Youth killed, Another Critical

Jenapur: One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a bike collided head-on with a dumper truck at Dalgaon junction on Chandikhol-Duburi National Highway-53 on Saturday afternoon.

According to sources, Rajendra Dalai, 22, youngest son of Raghunath Dalai of Sorei village under Jenapur police station and Sagar Dalai (32), eldest son of Raghunath Dalai of the same village, were on their way to Chandikhol on a motorcycle to Sorai village when an iron-laden truck hit the bike.

The collision was so intense that the truck ran over the motorcycle and the youths were thrown to a distance on the road. They landed on the road with multiple injuries.

In the meanwhile, a speeding container truck also hit the ill-fated dumper truck. The driver of both the heavy vehicles managed to flee the spot soon after the series accident.

On intimation, Jenapur police, with the help of locals, rushed the two critically injured youths to Dharamsala Hospital in a 108 ambulance. However, the doctor pronounced Sagar ‘brought dead’ and Rajendra was shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack as his health condition was critical.

Reportedly, Jenapur police have seized the body of the deceased and sent it to Badachana community health center for post-mortem.

All the three vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and further investigation is underay, IIC Ashish Kumar Sahu said.