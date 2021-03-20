Two hardcore Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: Two hardcore Maoists were killed during an encounter in Badagudera forest location under Dantewada in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Police said the encounter ensued between the police and the red rebels as the jawans swooped down on the Maoist camp. The police and DRG jawans put up strong fight and the Maoists fled the spot.

Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the area.

The Maoists killed are identified as Madibi Hidma, deputy commander of Katekalyani area and Militia Commander Dusara Aita. Both Madibi and Dusara carry cash awards of Rs 3 and Rs 1 lakh on their heads.

Police sources said the search operation has been intensified. They said the Maoists were preparing for a large scale attack on the establishment.