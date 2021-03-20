Widespread corruption in Swachha Bharat toilets in Bonda Ghati, alleges Pradeep Majhi

Malkangiri: Former MP and Congress leader, Pradeep Majhi, has alleged widespread corruption in the construction of toilets in Bonda Ghati region of Khairiput block in Malkangiri district.

Majhi alleged that widespread corruption has come to the fore during the construction of 1,394 latrines in two panchayats of Andrahal and Mudulipada under Swachha Bharat yojana. He alleged that most of the latrines were half-constructed and added that the BDO of Khairiput block said that Rs 2.9 lakh was spent for the construction of the lavatories.

Similarly, although Rs 1.3 cr has been spent on the construction of schools in the Bonda Ghati region, no progress has been made so far.

The former MP has threatened to resort to agitation if due measures are not taken in a fortnight to settle the issue relating to corruption.

The press meet was attended by district president Gobinda Patro, working president Ram Patnaik, Congress committee president D Srinivas Rao, Kalimela block chairman Mala Madhi, Laxmikanta Moharana and others.

