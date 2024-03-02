Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy slam Joe Biden for ignoring Laken Riley’s murder

Washington: The tragic death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant, Jose Antonio Ibarra, has sparked a political firestorm between former US President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden. Former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy also weighs in the battle.

Trump, who visited the Texas border on Thursday, said he had a phone call with Riley’s parents, who were “devastated” by the loss of their daughter. He blamed Biden for the “invasion” of illegal immigrants and called him “crooked Joe” and “the most incompetent president we’ve ever had.”

“The parents are devastated and they’re incredible people….This is a Joe Biden invasion. A Biden invasion. I call him crooked Joe… the most incompetent president we’ve ever had,” the former president said.

“He never mentioned her name,” Trump said of Biden.

“I’m not going to forget her.”

Trump recounted the horrific details of Riley’s murder, saying she was “barbarically attacked” while on a morning run, and then “brutally assaulted, horrifically beaten, kidnaped, and savagely murdered.”

“She was an incredible young lady,” Trump said. “She was so beautiful in so many ways.”

Meanwhile, Biden was at a different section of the border in Texas, where he gave a speech urging Trump to “join” him in supporting a bipartisan border security bill that failed to pass in Congress. He did not address Riley’s case or the issue of illegal immigration.

As Biden was leaving the podium, someone shouted a question at him, “Mr. President, do you bear any responsibility for Laken Riley’s death?” It was not clear if Biden heard the question or not.

Another critic of Biden was Ramaswamy, an Indian-American entrepreneur who slammed Biden’s decision on the “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act” on X. He said Biden should instead pass the “Laken Riley Secure the Border Act” to deport illegal immigrants with criminal records and free up police resources.