Odisha Govt Hikes Remuneration Of Part-Time Arts And Sports Teachers To Rs 10k

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has increased the monthly remunerations of part-time arts and sports teachers employed in the Upper Primary schools of the state from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000.

Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has announced that they will get their monthly salary for a full 12 months instead of 10 months and will take classes in 30 periods instead of 24 periods in a month.

Apart from this, like other government employees, female arts and sports teachers are also entitled to maternity leave whenever necessary.

It is worth noting that during the district visits of 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian, the teachers drew the attention of the Chairman regarding their problems. 4605 art teachers will benefit from this decision of the state government.

It is worth noting that Part-time arts and sports teachers have been employed to train children in art and sports in some of the Upper Primary schools of the state.