Delhi excise policy case: Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till March 7

New Delhi: AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia are to stay in judicial custody until March 7 over Delhi Liquor Policy case, media reports have stated.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia were produced at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in connection with an excise policy case.

The CBI had on February 26 last year arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) subsequently arrested him on March 9 in the connected money laundering case while he was in judicial custody in Tihar jail.