Differently-abled youth seeks Collector’s help to “find a bride”

Angul: A differently-abled youth in Angul district turned up at the grievance redressal camp and sought the intervention of the district Collector to find a bride for him.

As per the report, a Collector’s redressal grievance camp was organised at Chhendipada Panchayat Samiti office on Monday. Among others, there was Sanjib Mohapatra, a divyang youth from Nuapada village under Chhendipada block who stated that his elderly parents are not able to search for a match for him. And, his elder brother is living separately.

Due to the circumstances, the youth has been seeking a life partner. Unable to fulfill his quest, the youth has now sought help from the administration to help me d his personal life.