‘Black day in history of India’s democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill on Monday with 131 votes in favour and 102 against. Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it was a ‘black day’ for India’s democracy. The Delhi CM also accused the Centre of trying to ‘usurp’ power through the backdoor.

Drawing a parallel with the Government of India Act of 1935, which was then imposed by the Britishers on Indians, the Chief Minister said, “After 75 years of Independence, the Prime Minister has curtailed the freedom of the people of Delhi, almost as if their votes don’t matter, because their elected government has been rendered almost powerless.”

He added, “The future of our beloved country seems like it is in wrong hands. It’s tough for the BJP to beat AAP in Delhi. For the last 25 years, BJP has not been in power in Delhi so that’s why they want to hijack the people’s mandate by any means. BJP cannot withstand competition with AAP in terms of governance and they have been a big failure in the states like Gujarat, Haryana and Manipur, which is burning, that’s why they want to stop Arvind Kejriwal by hook or crook.”

“BJP has problems with the social welfare schemes such as construction of new schools, free Medical supplies, Mohalla Clinic, new hospitals, 24*7 electricity and water supplies, roads etc,” the CM said while reminding the PM of his promise of 2014 elections to Delhites- the promise of complete statehood to Delhi.

The CM said, “I want to remind the Prime Minister that in the 2014 elections, you came to Delhi yourself. You gave a speech and promised the people of Delhi that make me the Prime Minister, and I will make Delhi a full state. Before that, BJP has campaigned before every election to make Delhi a full state. And today, you have stabbed the people of Delhi in the back; you have gone back on your promise. If you do this, who will believe in the Prime Minister? This time, the people of Delhi won’t give you a single seat in the Lok Sabha.”

Kejriwal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He said the people of Delhi will not give even a single seat to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP was not able to compete with him and the AAP government’s work and so was therefore “torturing” the people of Delhi. Asserting that he is the “son of Delhi”, Kejriwal claimed that people liked him.