Dhenkanal: A tusker died in a suspicious condition in the Kapilas Elephant Rescue Centre in Dhenkanal district this morning.

As per sources, the tusker has been brought to this rescue centre from Boudh by tranquilizing it. This morning it was found dead.

The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause behind the death of the tusker.