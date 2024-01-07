Nepal Devotees Bring Sweets, Fruits, Gold & Silver to Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Nearly 500 devotees of Lord Ram have arrived in Ayodhya from Janakpur Dham Ram Janaki Temple in Nepal.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) orchestrated a Bhar (Sanesh) Yatra from Janakpur city in Nepal to Ayodhya.

These devotees have brought a consignment of over 3,000 special gifts for Shri Ram and Mata Janaki, comprising various offerings such as money, clothes, fruits, sweets, and precious metals like gold and silver.

VHP-organised yatra received a warm welcome from Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya. Janakpur, known as the maternal home of Mother Sita and the ‘in-laws’ of Lord Shri Ram, is making significant contributions.

These devotees, expressing gratitude, remarked that it is their good fortune to witness the construction of the birthplace of their son-in-law, the king, and eagerly anticipate his enthronement on January 22.Champat Rai of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra graciously accepted the gifts brought for Shri Ram-Janaki. He emphasized the profound spiritual connection between Nepal and India, describing it as a relationship rooted in the soul, transcending time.