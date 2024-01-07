Cuttack: Mini Truck Rams Into Four Vehicles On Road, Three Critical

Barang: At least three persons sustained critical injuries after a mini truck dashed into three motorcycles and a scooter near Mundali Navodaya School under Godisahi police limits in Cuttack district.

As per reports, the mini truck carrying vegetables coming from Govindpur was on its way to Mundali. Near the Navodaya school at a tea stall, the three persons were taking tea. At that time, the speeding vehicle crashed into three motorcycles and a scooter along with the three persons.

As a result, they were critically injured. They were immediately rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. On intimation, the police reached the scene and seized the vehicle. The truck driver has been detained for interrogation.