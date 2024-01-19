Dhenkanal: Farmer Commits Suicide Over Loan Burden, Failed Crop

Kamakhyanagar: A debt-ridden farmer ended his life by hanging from the noose in Khurusia village under Kamakhyanagar tehsil in Dhenkanal district on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Keshab Malik.

As per reports, Keshab had taken loans of over Rs. lakhs from three private companies for harvesting. However, due to crop failure and poor harvest selling for very low prices, he could not repay the loans.

His family members alleged that Kesha had been under pressure for many days. At last, he died by hanging himself from the noose. A case of unnatural death has been registered in the police station after his death.