Supreme Court judges who gave Ayodhya verdict invited to Ram Lalla pran-pratishtha ceremony

New Delhi: The five Supreme Court judges who gave the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in 2019 have been invited to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, reported Law Today.

The invitation has also been extended to over 50 jurists including former Chief Justices, judges and prominent lawyers.

The five-judge bench, comprising then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi, former CJI SA Bobde, current CJI DY Chandrachud and former judges Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, had ruled in favour of the construction of a grand Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site on November 9, 2019.

The bench granted the entire disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla and ordered the government to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Muslim side to build a mosque. In Ayodhya, the Babri mosque stood atop the site of the birthplace of Lord Ram, an opinion that the saffron camp began building into a sustained campaign starting in the late 1980s, eventually leading to the mosque’s demolition in 1992.