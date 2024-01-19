BTS’ Jungkook looks unrecognisable in first official update from military post enlistment

Seoul: BTS’ Jungkook has recently completed his basic military training alongside Jimin. This comes shortly after RM and Taehyung were designated as ‘Elite’ soldiers in their recent graduation ceremony.

Both the crooner of Seven and the singer of Filter successfully finished their training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, officially starting their active military duty. Fresh photos have surfaced, depicting both idols in military uniforms as they begin this phase of their service.

Following his graduation ceremony from military basic camp, Jungkook shared an update with fans on Weverse. He expressed a single word, “Unity!” This marks his initial official communication with ARMY after enlisting, and fans were thrilled to see that Jungkook is in good spirits.

jungkook weverse post 🐰 unity (t/n a word used when saluting) pic.twitter.com/iRpYlQJctp — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) January 17, 2024

After the initial training phase involving RM and V, fans were eagerly awaiting the second set of pictures, featuring Jungkook and Jimin, and the moment has arrived. Jungkook commenced his basic training in December 2023 at the ROK Army’s 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, and has now successfully completed it.