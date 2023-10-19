Cyclonic circulation over BoB: Low pressure likely tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels formed over southeast Bay of Bengal at 8:30 am on Thursday, informed the India Meteorological Department.

It is likely to move north-westwards and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over central parts of the Bay of Bengal around October 20 (Friday).

Forecast for the next 2 days:

Day 1 (Valid from 8:30 am of 19.10.2023 to 8:30 am of 20.10.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day 2 (Valid from 8:30 am of 20.10.2023 to 8:30 am of 21.10.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati.