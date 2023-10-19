IIT-Kharagpur Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room

Kharagpur: A day after a fourth-year student of IIT-Kharagpur, K. Kiran Chandra, was found dead in his hostel room, his parents on Thursday held a section of the institute’s faculty responsible for their son’s apparent suicide owing to unnecessary pressure.

This morning, the victim’s father and uncle claimed that Kiran was under tremendous pressure from a faculty section over a project’s completion within a specific period.

“The institute administrators should have informed us if Kiran ran behind schedule. Our kid, unable to handle the stress, took the drastic measure, the victim’s father claimed.

However, the victim’s father and uncle said they would not file a lawsuit against the IIT-Kharagpur administration because it would not result in the return of their son.

In the meantime, the IIT-Kharagpur has also stated that the death was a suicide.

Due to the strange deaths of students on campus over the past year, the college became national news.

Faizan Ahmed, a student, died inexplicably on the institute’s grounds in October 2022.

The body was discovered in a hostel room in his case as well. The Calcutta High Court was involved in the situation.

Another student, Suriya Dipen, was discovered deceased on campus in June of this year.