Trouble Mounts For Pratap Jena; Fresh Case Filed For Masterminding Murderous Attack

Cuttack: The Nyaya Pain Ladhei Parivar’s (NPLP) president, Subrat Das, accused Mahanga MLA Pratap Jena of being the brains behind the murder of NPLP secretary Dilip Sahu.

The president of the NPLP forewarned that if the police did nothing to stop the criminals and MLA Pratap Jena, the NPLP would resort to striking.

As per the complaint submitted to the Mahanga police station on Thursday, at the direction of Mahanga MLA Pratap Jena, some miscreants attacked Dillip Sahu, the secretary of Nyaya Pain Ladhei Parivar (NPLP), on September 26. As of yet, nothing has been done to punish the offenders. The NPLP has filed a written complaint at the Mahanga police station.

MLA Jena could not be reached for comment on this matter.

Notably, on September 26, Dilip Sahu and the NPLP members held a protest in front of the Mahanga block office in Cuttack, a day after the Salepur JMFC court ordered to continue the case filed against BJD leader and MLA Pratap Jena in the Mahanga double murder case.

Later, when the protesters prepared to burn MLA Jena’s effigy, several miscreants who claimed to be his followers arrived and attacked Sahu.