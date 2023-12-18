COVID-19 Upsurge: Centre Issues Advisory To States As 1st Case of New JN.1 Variant Detected

New Delhi: In view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in some States/UTs in India and the detection of the first case of the new JN.1 variant of COVID-19 in the country, Sudhansh Pant, Union Health Secretary sent a letter to States/UTs, highlighting the need for maintaining a state of constant vigil over the COVID situation in the country.

He underlined that “due to consistent and collaborative actions between Centre and State Governments, we have been able to sustain the trajectory at sustainable low rates”.

However, as the COVID-19 virus continues to circulate and its epidemiology behaviour gets settled with Indian weather conditions and circulation of other usual pathogens, it is important to keep the momentum going to effectively deal with the challenges in public health.

Union Health Secretary underlined the critical COVID control and management strategies as below: