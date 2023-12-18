Odisha CM Lays Foundation for OMC Corporate Office In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation for the corporate office of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) at Jayadev Vihar in Bhubaneswar. Spreading over 6 Acres of land, this platinum-rated green building will be a new landmark of the city.

The design of the building has been very attractive and will add value to the city’s beautiful landscape. Besides the new office building, the CM also laid the foundation for the Drill Core Library.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for 5 Odisha Mining Adarsh Vidyalayas. He inaugurated 7 Quality Control Labs, 10 Sample Processing Units, and one Chrome Ore Beneficiation Plant of OMC. He also flagged off 6 Mobile Health Units.

Speaking on the occasion, the Odisha CM congratulated the OMC for leading by example in not only contributing to the economy but also to sustainable mining and spreading happiness amongst the people through its various people-centric development and welfare activities.

He said that be it sports, health, education or be it periphery development, OMC has always put its best efforts into serving society.

He congratulated the Odisha Mining Corporation for the new address of its Corporate Office which will soon come in the city.

Expressing happiness over OMC’s welfare initiatives in mining areas, the CM said that OMC has set up five CBSE-affiliated fully residential schools for the students of the mining periphery. The Mobile Health Unit is an excellent initiative and will play an important role in providing health care facilities at the doorsteps of the villagers around the operational areas of OMC, he added.

The Chrome Ore Beneficiation Plant at South Kaliapani and the Quality Control Laboratories at different operational areas will play an important role in adopting more transparency and quick dispatch of quality raw materials to the user industries, he added.

Speaking on OMC’s achievements in the mining sector, he said that Odisha is at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technology and sustainable mining practices. The CM appealed to all in the mining fraternity of the state to put more effort into sustainable mining by adopting new initiatives of international benchmark.

He said that OMC has produced more than 30 million tons of ores in the last fiscal with a turnover of over Rs. 14 Thousand Crore. The Corporation is marching ahead, and today, it’s the 4th largest mining company in the country, he informed.

The CM also appreciated OMC’s commendable support during the Covid pandemic.

He wished the OMC to touch new heights of excellence and establish itself as a globally acclaimed organization.

Speaking on the occasion, Steel & Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick praised the CM for his visionary leadership in taking Odisha to a new level with the fast-paced transformation process.

Addl Chief Secretary, Steel & Mines, DK Singh delivered the welcome address. MD OMC Balwant Singh proposed the vote of thanks.