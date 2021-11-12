COVID-19: Section 144 Clamped Around Sakhigopal Temple In Puri 

Puri: The district administration today clamped Section 144 around the famous Sakhigopal temple to prohibit congregation on the auspicious occasion of Anla Navami.

Reportedly, the restrictions are imposed in the wake of COVID-19 infection.

While Section 144 has been clamped within a 200-metre radius of the temple, the administration has restricted the movement of the devotees from the Chandan Pokhari to the Siddha Bakula.

It is pertinent to mention that numerous devotees throng the temple to get the darshan of Lord Krishna and holy feet of Radha on Anla Navami during the holy month of Kartik every year.