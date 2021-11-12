Did Claire Holt’s Rebekah Mikaelson Just Make An Appearance In Legacies

New York: Legacies brought in The Originals’ Claire Holt to reprise her role as Rebekah Mikaelson, but this wasn’t the happy little cameo that The CW series has delivered from time to time.

Rebekah actually arrived in the episode to confront her newly-transformed Tribrid niece Hope and tried her best to help her through her new transformation. Her efforts were valiant, but ultimately in vain.

Following last week’s game-changing episode, which saw Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) switch off her humanity and become a full-blown tribrid in her effort to defeat Malivore, the latest episode will centre blonde bloodsucker Rebekah as she tracks down her niece and tries to make her see sense.

First introduced as Klaus’s sister in the third season of The Vampire Diaries, Rebekah went on to become a protagonist in the popular spinoff series The Originals. The show followed vampire-werewolf hybrid Klaus, Rebekah and other Mikaelsons as they became embroiled in the supernatural politics of the French Quarter of New Orleans.