Counting of votes for bypolls today in 3 Lok Sabha, 29 assembly seats

New Delhi: Counting of votes for three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli began today.

The assembly by-elections – held on Saturday — were held for five seats in Assam, four in Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

The Lok Sabha seats for which by-elections were held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. The sitting members had died in all three constituencies.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all polling personnel and election officials including the private persons engaged in the election duty were double vaccinated before taking their services ahead of coutnting. One health worker was appointed as COVID nodal officer for each polling station.