Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh arrested by ED, to oppose remand

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late on Monday in connection with its money laundering probe in an alleged extortion racket, will on Tuesday oppose his remand before the court, according to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader’s lawyer.

Anil Deshmukh, who appeared before ED for the first time on Monday after skipping multiple summons for the last four months, was arrested by the agency in the early hours of Tuesday in connection with the alleged ₹100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

According to an ED official, the NCP leader was arrested after 12 hours of questioning at the central agency office on Monday.