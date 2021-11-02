‘Beware of pickpockets’: Rahul Gandhi hits at Centre over rising fuel prices

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre on Monday over the rise in fuel prices and said one should beware of “pickpockets”.

“Beware of pickpockets,” he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag “#TaxExtortion”.

The former Congress chief cited a news report along with his tweet that said the petrol prices in some states have crossed Rs 120 a litre and that the Centre collected Rs 2.3 lakh crore in 2018-19 and Rs 2.58 lakh crore in 2017-18 by way of fuel taxes.

The government’s collection from the levy of excise duty on petroleum products has risen by 33 per cent in the first six months of the current fiscal, as compared to last year, and is 79 per cent more than the pre-Covid levels, according to official data.