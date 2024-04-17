Congress Forms Poll Management Panel For Odisha, Prasad Harichandan To Lead

Bhubaneswar: Congress President on Wednesday approved the constitution of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee’s election management committee for the upcoming general elections to Lok Sabha and Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The committee, consisting of 26 members, will be headed by senior leader Prasad Harichandan and will include all former presidents and CLP leaders, as well as other important functionaries.

The other members of the committee are Niranjan Patnaik, Jayadev Jena, Bhakta Charan Das, Srikant Jena, Sushila Tiria, Sarat Raut, Rama Chandra Khuntia, Bijay Kumar Patnaik, Panchanan Kanungo, Jaganath Patnaik, Nakula Nayak, Navjyoti Patnaik, Manas Choudhary, Hamid Hussain, Bandita Parida, Subhendu Mohanty, Manoj Jena, Debashish Bhuyian, Shri Sitansu Das Kishore Jena, Loknath Maharathy and Rajiv Patnaik.

The convenor of the committee will be Manoranjan Das, while Bankanidhi Behera and Vikash Garabadu will serve as joint convenors.

Odisha has a total of 21 Lok Sabha constituencies and 147 assembly seats, with 13 Lok Sabha seats being unreserved and the rest being reserved for SC and ST categories. The elections will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, with the results being announced on June 4.