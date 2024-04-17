Man with 1kg Gold Concealed in Rectum Caught at Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: A passenger, who was allegedly smuggling 1 kg of gold in his rectum, was arrested by Customs officials at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The passenger landed in Bhubaneswar from Bangkok hiding the precious metal in his rectum. Surprisingly, even though he passed through a scanner, the hidden gold inside the body could not be detected.

However, on a specific intelligence input, the customs officials examined him thoroughly inside the washroom and recovered 1 kg of gold capsules concealed in his rectum.

The smuggler was on his way to Mumbai from Bangkok. The seized gold value is estimated to be around Rs 70 lakh. Further investigation is underway.