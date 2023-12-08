Complete ban on paan & gutkha at Puri Srimandir from Jan 1

Puri: From the first day of the New Year 2024, there will be a complete ban on the consumption of paan and gutkha at Puri Srimandir. This was known from a Niti sub-committee meeting held under the chairmanship of SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das on Friday.

Besides, the crackdowns on consuming paan and gutkha in the temple premises will be further tightened and the servitors will also be warned not to consume tobacco products inside the temple premises, Das said.

Widespread awareness will be carried out by the SJTA to sensitise devotees coming to Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri to wear modest clothes, he added.

The Srimandir administration has also started preparations to streamline the Pahili Bhog Niti (Ritual) of Lord Jagannath. The SJTA has thoroughly discussed with the servitors about the Pahili Bhoga Niti to be held from 16 December 2023 to 14 January 2024.

The Niti sub-committee also discussed the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama project. Many Saints and Gurus of various Dharma Peethas from all over India will be specially invited to this event.

The SJTA chief administrator said that a ramp has been arranged at the North Gate for the entry of Divyang devotees to the temple for the darshan of the Holy Trinity.

“As December 31 is a Sunday, lakhs of devotees are expected to throng for the darshan,” said the Chief Administrator adding that “a proposal to open the temple gates for devotees during night hours also is under consideration”.

Puri Collector Samanth Verma, members of the temple’s management committee, OBCC officials and senior officials of the SJTA were present in the meeting.