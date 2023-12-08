Odisha Govt Inks MoU with IIT Roorkee for Capacity Building of Civil Engineers of Minor Irrigation

Bhubaneswar: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Water Resources, Odisha and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee for “Capacity Building of Civil Engineers of Minor Irrigation (MI) Organization” has been signed today in the presence of the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Odisha Smt. Anu Garg.

In a programme organised in the DoWR, Rashmi Ranjan Nayak, Project Director, Odisha Community Tank Development & Management Society (OCTDMS)-cum-Additional Secretary to Govt and Professor Deepak Khare from IIT, Roorkee signed the MoU.

The Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture (OIIPCRA) is a State initiative to improve water use efficiency, strengthen participatory irrigation management in the MI tank command and foster climate resilience in agriculture through technological solutions. This World Bank-supported project is being implemented in a convergence mode, by the Departments of Water Resources; Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development.

The 5T initiative of the State Government has opened numerous vistas for building the capacity of the Engineers of this Department and for sharpening their skills in emerging areas of technology. In the recent past, MoUs have been signed with elite institutions like the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai; Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati & IIT, Roorkee.

DC-cum-ACS, DoWR in her address said that the training is expected to build the capacity of the Engineers of the MI wing in implementing various aspects of hydrology and related disciplines with a focus on sustainable use of water through cutting-edge technology and exposure to good practices.

Signing the MoU, Prof. Khare said that the Government of Odisha has taken welcoming decisions in deciding to train the engineers of MI for water management based on emerging technology and research. The engineers will be imparted the best possible training through IIT, Roorkee, which will help them to develop their leadership skills in managing minor irrigation and climate-resilient projects in Odisha.

In this training programme,176 Engineers of the rank JEs/AEs/AEEs/EEs/SEs of Minor Irrigation will attend the training at IIT, Roorkee for 6 days. The training will be commenced in January.

Among others, Special Secretaries, Engineer-in-Chiefs, Additional Secretaries, Chief Engineers and senior officers of DoWR were present on the occasion.