full-disk images of the Sun
Top NewsBreakingScience

ISRO’s Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of the Sun

By Yajati Keshari Rout
11

The Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) instrument on board ISRO’s Aditya-L1 spacecraft has successfully captured the first full-disk images of the Sun in the 200-400 nm wavelength range.

SUIT captures images of the Sun’s photosphere and chromosphere in this wavelength range using various scientific filters.

On November 20, 2023, the SUIT payload was powered ON. Following a successful pre-commissioning phase, the telescope captured its first light science images on December 6, 2023. These unprecedented images, taken using eleven different filters, include the first-ever full-disk representations of the Sun in wavelengths ranging from 200 to 400 nm, excluding Ca II h. The full disk images of the Sun in the Ca II h wavelength has been studied from other observatories.

Among the notable features revealed are sunspots, plage, and quiet Sun regions, as marked in the Mg II h image, providing scientists with pioneering insights into the intricate details of the Sun’s photosphere and chromosphere. SUIT observations will help scientists study the dynamic coupling of the magnetized solar atmosphere and assist them in placing tight constraints on the effects of solar radiation on Earth’s climate.

The development of SUIT involved a collaborative effort under the leadership of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune. This collaboration included ISRO, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), the Centre for Excellence in Space Science Indian (CESSI) at IISER-Kolkata, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics Bengaluru, the Udaipur Solar Observatory (USO-PRL), and Tezpur University Assam.

Name of the filter (emission lines) Wavelength (nm) Features
NB1 214 Photosphere, Sunspot, Plages and limb darkening
NB2 276 Photosphere, Sunspot, Plages, limb darkening
NB3 (Mg II k) 279 Chromosphere, Sunspots, Plages, Quiet Sun, filaments
NB4 (Mg II h) 280 Chromosphere, Sunspots, Plages, Quiet Sun, filaments
NB5 283 Photosphere, Sunspot, Plages, limb darkening
NB6 300 Photosphere, Sunspot, Plages, limb darkening
NB7 388 Photosphere, Sunspot, limb darkening
NB8 (Ca II h) 396.8 Chromosphere, Sunspots, Plages, Quiet Sun,
BB1 200-242 Photosphere, limb darkening, Plages, Sunspots
BB2 242-300 Photosphere, limb darkening, Plages, Sunspots
BB3 320-360 Photosphere, limb darkening, Sunspots
Yajati Keshari Rout 166 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking