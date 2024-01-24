CM Naveen Inaugurates New Campus Of Odia University At Puri’s Satyabadi

Puri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the new campus of Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district on Wednesday.

The university campus houses an administrative building, classrooms, two hostel buildings, and an eatery. As many as 180 students are currently admitted to the university. The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor, lecturers and students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Satyabadi was the karmabhoomi (workplace) of Utkalmani Gopabandhu. I am extremely happy to unveil the Odia University at the place. I congratulate the students of the university on this occasion.”

The Odia University Building has been built on 9 acres of land. It has all the facilities for the students, teachers, academicians and researchers such as hostels, classrooms, offices and other infrastructure. The Administrative Building boasts architecture inspired by the Odia alphabet.

The state government laid the foundation of the Odia University in Bakuluban four years ago on the birth anniversary of Utkalmani Gopbandhu Das. About Rs. 30 crore was spent on the construction of the building.