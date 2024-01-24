More Than 60,000 Students Participate In Nation-Wide Painting Competition

New Delhi: In the run-up to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024, a unique initiative to cope with examination stress amongst the students, a nationwide painting competition was organised on 23rd January 2024.

The competition was conducted in 657 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 122 Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS), in 774 Districts across the country.

Over 60 thousand students participated in the mega event, which was themed around exam mantras from the Book Exam Warriors, written by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The 7th edition of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Interaction Programme with school students, teachers and parents, “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024”, recorded a massive 2.26 crore registration on the MyGov portal.

This year, the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 programme will be held on 23 January, from 11 am onwards in a town-hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Nearly 3000 participants will be interacting with the Prime Minister in the programme.

Two students and a teacher from each of the States and UTs and winners of the Kala Utsav have been invited as special guests for the main event. Hundred (100) students from the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), from different parts of the country will be attending the event for the first time since inception.