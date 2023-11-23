Burglars loot gold, cash from locked house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a daring heist in broad daylight, a group of four persons including two minors looted cash and gold in a locked house in Bhubaneswar.

The incident took place at the Garage chhak under Lingaraj Police limits.

According to the sources, the miscreants entered into the house cutting the doors while nobody was inside and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 12 lakhs and about Rs. 7,000 cash.

On receiving information, the Lingaraj police rushed to the spot for investigation. Based on the CCTV footage, the police have caught the two minors involved in the loot and started inquiring them.