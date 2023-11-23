X to bring back headlines for links shared on the platform: Elon Musk

New York: Elon Musk said that X, previously known as Twitter, will bring back headlines to links shared on the platform, thereby reversing the company’s decision to remove them last month.

The headlines will however be displayed as an overlay on the image, Musk said in a post.

“In an upcoming release, X will overlay title in the upper potion of the image of a URL card” he said. However, Musk didn’t disclose any specific information on how it will appear on the platform or when it will be rolled out.

X had stopped showing headlines in link previews shared on the platform in early October, a few months after Musk had stated plans to do so, saying the change would “greatly improve the esthetics,”.

This changed how news links appear on the platform, with the links becoming hidden in the lead image of the article. Users had to tap on the URL overlaid on the image to read the headline. This had resulted in some publications and users including the headline in the image preview of the article on the platform.